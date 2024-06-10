SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,775 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $132,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 140.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,764 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,079,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 115.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,838,000 after purchasing an additional 727,163 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 734,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,410,000 after purchasing an additional 387,855 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,679,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.17.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBA Communications stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.95. The company had a trading volume of 81,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.61 and its 200-day moving average is $218.97. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

