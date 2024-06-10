Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 927,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,087 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Airbnb worth $126,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Airbnb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Airbnb by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. TD Cowen cut their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.55. 324,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,440,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.49. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.24 and a 52-week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,237 shares of company stock valued at $35,744,352. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

