Sei Investments Co. Has $153.54 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,338 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.49% of ANSYS worth $153,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,884,000 after acquiring an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,329,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,144,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,922.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,066,000 after acquiring an additional 313,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,805,000 after acquiring an additional 154,325 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSYS stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $323.26. 22,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,730. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.59.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.