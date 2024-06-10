Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stake Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,729 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $155,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.44. The stock had a trading volume of 115,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,811. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $157.82. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.71.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

