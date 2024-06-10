Sei Investments Co. Has $165.44 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,204,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,018 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 5.64% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $165,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

HYD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.66. 503,204 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.46.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

