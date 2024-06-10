Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,283,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,402 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.42% of Digital Realty Trust worth $172,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,033. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.54 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.43.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

