Sei Investments Co. Has $273.80 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,245,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,669 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 2.36% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $273,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,880. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $52.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.75.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

