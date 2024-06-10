Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,891,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,822 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $372,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.05. The company had a trading volume of 124,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,372. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $49.54.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

