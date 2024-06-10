Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,876,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $176,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.13. 284,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,245. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $94.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.76 and a 200 day moving average of $91.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

