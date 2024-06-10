iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,516,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,210 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.31% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $317,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.33. 7,690,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.79 and its 200-day moving average is $71.65. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

