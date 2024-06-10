Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,844 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $2,649,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $612.73.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

URI traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $641.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $382.24 and a 1 year high of $732.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $673.51 and its 200-day moving average is $630.02.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

