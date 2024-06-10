Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,494 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.67. The company had a trading volume of 372,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,764,674. The firm has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.59.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 136.04%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

