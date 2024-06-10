Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 127,714 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Nutanix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 103,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 55,596 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 7,970.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 102,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 135,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,506 shares of company stock worth $6,668,188 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTNX stock opened at $52.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -748.04, a P/E/G ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.11. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day moving average is $57.32.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTNX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Nutanix from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on NTNX

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.