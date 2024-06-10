Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,236 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,248,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 307.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 110,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,833,000 after buying an additional 83,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

BR traded down $1.45 on Monday, hitting $196.59. 13,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,369. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.09 and a 12 month high of $210.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

