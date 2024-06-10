Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.88

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.88 and last traded at $36.97, with a volume of 16499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.73.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.26). Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $206.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 438.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.