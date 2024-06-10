DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.91

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 134301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays cut their target price on DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $184.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 18.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in DLocal by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the first quarter worth about $9,949,000. Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of DLocal by 5.8% during the first quarter. Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd now owns 266,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

