Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.34

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.34 and last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 59639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.30.

The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 364.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 494,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 387,896 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $8,313,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $7,452,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,763.3% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 218,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 206,770 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,527,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,048,000 after buying an additional 175,493 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

