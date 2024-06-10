Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.33

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 160882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GTN. Loop Capital raised Gray Television to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Gray Television from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Get Gray Television alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTN

Gray Television Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $544.28 million, a PE ratio of -45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.13%. Gray Television’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -266.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gray Television

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,982,386 shares in the company, valued at $24,127,502.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gray Television

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,786,000 after acquiring an additional 506,106 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 336.8% in the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,000,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,578 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 18.6% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,670,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,197,000 after purchasing an additional 575,527 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gray Television by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,221,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after buying an additional 160,500 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,826,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,419,000 after buying an additional 387,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.