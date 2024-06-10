AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.55

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 177979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

ABCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 410.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 27,525,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615,887 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 458.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 272,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 223,430 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 358,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 211,000 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 278,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 185,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 1,268.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 135,504 shares in the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

