NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Gap Up to $168.75

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $168.75, but opened at $181.30. NICE shares last traded at $173.45, with a volume of 120,073 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.92.

Get NICE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NICE

NICE Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.01 and its 200-day moving average is $217.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.