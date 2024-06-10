AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $42.73

Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.73 and last traded at $42.73, with a volume of 3992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

AMERISAFE Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.35.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $80.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

Insider Transactions at AMERISAFE

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Michael J. Brown bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $437,593.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMERISAFE

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Plc acquired a new position in AMERISAFE during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,472,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,887,000 after purchasing an additional 115,676 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 678,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,732,000 after buying an additional 105,414 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 12.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 855,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,941,000 after buying an additional 97,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,348,000 after buying an additional 73,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Articles

