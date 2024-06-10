VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,495 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,648,000 after buying an additional 9,317,582 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,281,000 after buying an additional 3,798,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,533,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,238,000 after buying an additional 86,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $460,431,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,294,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,700,000 after purchasing an additional 84,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at VICI Properties

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of VICI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.90. 568,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,251,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $33.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

