Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.49

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 6395036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKLA. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Nikola in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Nikola Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a market cap of $687.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nikola

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Girsky purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,243,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,222.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Nikola by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 159,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 30.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 14,495 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nikola by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nikola by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

