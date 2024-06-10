Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.19

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 100015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.05.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $624.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.18.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,976,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,465,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,684,000 after acquiring an additional 952,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,751,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,781,000 after acquiring an additional 432,013 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,631,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Featured Stories

