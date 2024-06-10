O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.63

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 33644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 40.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 135,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

