Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $126.07

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $126.07 and last traded at $126.15, with a volume of 901422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.21.

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.92.

Snowflake Trading Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 772,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $125,064,804.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,197 shares of company stock valued at $12,456,857. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

