Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.10

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 15552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Hagerty Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.58.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

In related news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $27,101.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,429,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,001,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Hagerty news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $97,368.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,374,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,250,805.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $27,101.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,429,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,001,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,934 shares of company stock valued at $427,155 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGTY. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,473,000. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 328,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 50,140 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.