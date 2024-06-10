Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $206.69

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $206.69 and last traded at $204.16, with a volume of 725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PIPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.13.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $331,489.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $331,489.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,941. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Featured Articles

