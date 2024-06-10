Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.67

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.67 and last traded at $94.49, with a volume of 217837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALTR has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,049.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.36.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Altair Engineering

In other Altair Engineering news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $52,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 87,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $7,423,911.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,512,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $52,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,544 shares of company stock worth $31,521,070. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,049,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,233,174 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,029,422,000 after purchasing an additional 932,717 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,051,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 168,148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45,427 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Further Reading

