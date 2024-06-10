Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.26

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.26 and last traded at $25.12, with a volume of 464744 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $19.20 to $21.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.24.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Stock Up 11.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $366.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1,867.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.