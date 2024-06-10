Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 16,601 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 16,601 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 26,735.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,979,000 after purchasing an additional 198,380 shares during the period. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,708 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 24,288 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.13. 859,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,577,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $184.36 billion, a PE ratio of 110.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.