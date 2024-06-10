Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,379 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 695,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,642,000 after buying an additional 77,811 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 86,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 26,636 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Shares of ACGL traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.23. 28,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,276. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.46 and its 200-day moving average is $87.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

