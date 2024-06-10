Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 14,906 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,906 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.40. The company had a trading volume of 110,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $146.08. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.48.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYL

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.