Shell Asset Management Co. Has $8.95 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,224 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.74.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.1 %

FIS traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $78.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day moving average is $66.91.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.