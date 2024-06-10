Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG traded up $2.18 on Monday, hitting $1,312.18. 6,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,600. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,275.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1,151.03. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $794.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1,369.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,371.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total transaction of $3,516,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total transaction of $3,516,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3 shares of company stock worth $1,690 and have sold 29,198 shares worth $36,415,346. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

