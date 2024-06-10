Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 0.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $1,742,160,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2,479.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,234,000 after purchasing an additional 112,249 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $3,774,850,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 113,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,233,000 after purchasing an additional 55,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 139.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,166,000 after acquiring an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $55.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $3,758.05. 26,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,414. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,579.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market cap of $127.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,641.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,549.63.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $815,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,351 shares of company stock worth $18,440,475. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,902.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BKNG

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.