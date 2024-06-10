Sei Investments Co. Has $563.93 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,046,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820,365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned 2.00% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $563,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,781,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 103,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTEB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.87. 798,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158,539. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.39.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.