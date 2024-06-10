Sei Investments Co. Purchases 1,554,598 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,378,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554,598 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $727,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,121,000 after acquiring an additional 31,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,305,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.43. The company had a trading volume of 17,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,413. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

