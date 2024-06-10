Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $10.33 Million Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 144.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 350,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,741 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $10,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $205,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,187,078.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,320 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JNPR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.52. 83,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,155,890. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

