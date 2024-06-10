Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,312,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.14% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $1,199,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BND stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.63. The stock had a trading volume of 624,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,111,601. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $73.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.16.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.219 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

