Capital Fund Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,260 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 49,905 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $12,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

BUD stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.44. The stock had a trading volume of 85,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.44.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 27.31%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

