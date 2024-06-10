Sei Investments Co. Has $451.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,020,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $451,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $160.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,832. The firm has a market cap of $114.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.48. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

