Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $10.86 Million Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,927 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Mattel worth $10,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 328,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 135,209 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,819,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 161.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 90,539 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $854,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $854,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,533 shares of company stock worth $1,709,321 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.63. 201,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,933,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.49. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $809.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.52 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

