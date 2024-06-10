US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. US Foods makes up about 2.7% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $14,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in US Foods by 14.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 517,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,559,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in US Foods by 8.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the third quarter worth about $286,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in US Foods by 18.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in US Foods by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.13. The stock had a trading volume of 77,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,663. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.66 and a 52 week high of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

