South Street Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

South Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Onto Innovation makes up about 2.5% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Onto Innovation worth $13,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $2,663,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 90,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after buying an additional 63,367 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 178,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,249,000 after purchasing an additional 62,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,231,000 after purchasing an additional 79,530 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Onto Innovation Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ONTO traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.44. 35,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,855. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $238.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.63. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

In related news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $303,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Onto Innovation news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $303,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,370 shares of company stock valued at $7,789,583 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.