TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Stock Holdings Boosted by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,845 shares during the quarter. TPG makes up 3.5% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of TPG worth $18,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of TPG by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of TPG by 1.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TPG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised TPG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on TPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

TPG Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ TPG traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.85. 76,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,027. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.22. TPG Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $47.20.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. TPG had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,171.43%.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

