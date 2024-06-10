Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $11.99 Million Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,147 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Dynatrace worth $11,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 401,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,980,000 after purchasing an additional 27,286 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 274,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,001,000 after acquiring an additional 96,688 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6,664.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 337,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after acquiring an additional 332,486 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $4,862,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.2 %

DT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 475,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,731. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.81, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $61.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dynatrace

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.