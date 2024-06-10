Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Holdings Raised by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 172.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 41,894 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Williams-Sonoma worth $13,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma
In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 8,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total value of $2,663,938.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.53, for a total value of $6,370,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,959,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Monica Bhargava sold 8,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total transaction of $2,663,938.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,076 shares of company stock worth $24,095,258 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Williams-Sonoma Price Performance
Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $3.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $289.07. 67,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,064. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.24. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.89 and a twelve month high of $348.51. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.76.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 27.75%.
Williams-Sonoma Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
