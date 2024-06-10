Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Voyager Global Management LP

Voyager Global Management LP increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up 8.8% of Voyager Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Voyager Global Management LP owned about 0.33% of Charter Communications worth $184,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.
CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.47.
CHTR stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $273.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,436. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.85.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current year.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
