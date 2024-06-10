South Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AM traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.55. 326,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,478. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 2.31.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $224,105.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

